SaskPower warns of scam emails threatening customers with disconnection

SaskPower is warning customers of a recent email scam that’s aimed at obtaining personal data and credit card information.

The fraudulent email appears to be from MySaskPower and states the customer has an unpaid bill and demands payment immediately or face disconnection.

The email contains links that direct customers to external websites.

“Only customers signed up for a MySaskPower account will receive billing notices. We do not threaten disconnection for non-payment through an email,” the provincial Crown said in a statement.

If you have clicked a link in one of these fraudulent emails and provided credit card information – SaskPower encourages you to report the incident to your card issuer immediately.

Other tips from SaskPower on how to spot fraud include:

Double check the senders email address – the display name may appear legitimate but the address should be from @saskpower.com

SaskPower never threatens disconnection through an email for non-payment

SaskPower will never ask for payment via e-transfer, gift cards or bitcoin.

If residents are in doubt – SaskPower Customer Care (1-888-757-6937) can confirm if the communication is legitimate.