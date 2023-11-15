SaskTel collecting old phones to help people escape domestic violence
SaskTel is accepting old cell phones to help those who are fleeing domestic violence.
The provincial Crown corporation is encouraging customers to donate their old phones and accessories as part of its Phones for a Fresh Start program.
The phones are donated to the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan’s (PATHS) 24 member agencies to help people leaving violent situations or youth transitioning out of Ministry of Social Services care.
“We are so grateful for the SaskTel Phones for a Fresh Start program that enables PATHS member agencies to distribute new phones to individuals who have experienced violence and abuse,” said Jo-Anne Dusel, Executive Director at PATHS.
“These phones are a key tool for keeping in touch with family and friends, looking for housing or employment, and calling for help in an emergency. Everyone deserves a life free from violence and abuse."
The phones can be dropped off at SaskTel locations, participating authorized dealers or mailed to SaskTel free of charge through Canada Post.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near futureFormer Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
-
Toronto, one of Canada's loneliest cities – findings from the 2023 Vital Signs Report releasedToronto could be one of the loneliest cities in Canada with nearly four out of 10 residents now reporting having the feeling three or four days a week, a new report suggests.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.