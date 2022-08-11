SaskTel experiencing LTE voice call issues in southern Sask.

SaskTel is experiencing voice call issues on its network in southern Saskatchewan.

In a tweet Thursday, the provider said it is dealing with issues regarding VoLTE (voice over LTE) calls.

We are currently experiencing VoLTE calls issues. VoLTE calling issues appear to be in the southern half of the province. We are working to fix this as quickly as possible and will update this post when more information is available. #skoutage

The utility said the issues appear to be isolated to the southern half of the province.

“We are working to fix this as quickly as possible and will update this post when more information is available,” SaskTel said in the tweet.

VoLTE allows users to place and receive calls over the SaskTel LTE network, rather than on the traditional 4G voice network.

Instructions for managing VoLTE settings on your phone can be read here.