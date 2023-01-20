SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister

After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.

In a statement Friday, Don Morgan, the Minister responsible for SaskTel, said he has instructed the telecommunications company to keep sasktel.net email addresses free of charge.

He said the decision comes after speaking with Saskatchewan residents and hearing their concerns.

SaskTel confirmed the decision in a tweet Friday afternoon.

“In light of the feedback we’ve received from our customers, and as directed by our shareholder, SaskTel will no longer be implementing a $1.95/month charge for http://sasktel.net email addresses as was reported earlier this week,” SaskTel said in the tweet.

Earlier this month, the Crown corporation told customers their email addresses would cost an additional $1.95 per month starting in April.

The decision led to some customers voicing their concerns and threatening to switch providers.

With files from CTV News Saskatoon