SaskTel LTE voice call issues resolved in southern Sask.
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
SaskTel has confirmed on Twitter that the issue with VoLTE calls in southern Saskatchewan has been resolved.
10:06AM VoLTE calls in southern Saskatchewan has been fixed. Thanks for your patience. #skoutage— SaskTel Support (@SaskTelSupport) August 11, 2022
VoLTE allows users to place and receive calls over the SaskTel LTE network, rather than on the traditional 4G voice network.
Instructions for managing VoLTE settings on your phone can be read here.
