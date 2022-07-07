SaskTel reports net income of $104.4M for 2021-22 fiscal year

SaskTel released their financial results for the 2021-22 fiscal year on Thursday morning, reporting an income of $104.4 million and revenues of $1,300.9 million.

The revenue was a decrease of $16.8 million due to ongoing declines in legacy wireline services.

Minister responsible for SaskTel, Don Morgan, said the decrease of revenue is from capital investments.

“(We) usually see a more significant return on the investment in a year or two as more people subscribe,” said Morgan.

SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett said there are large investments taking place over the next five years.

“$1.5 billion for the next five years,” said Burnett. “The network modernization program converting 4G to 5G will be just slightly over half a billion dollars.”

Burnett added that Regina and Saskatoon are both scheduled to convert to a 5G network in the next five years.

SaskTel's wireless network includes more than 1,000 cell towers, over 700 of which are located in rural parts of the province.

With the rise of inflation rising the costs of daily necessities, the network said they are doing their best to maintain rates.

“We recognize that consumers are feeling the pressure directly as well, so we'll do everything that we can to maintain our rates without having to put things up,” said Burnett.

Opposition SaskTel critic Trent Wortherspoon said that the Sask. Party limits Sasktel’s ability to expand their networks into the rural communities of the province.

Connectivity is no longer a luxury, it's an essential service to the people of Saskatchewan and it's critical for rural and remote northern communities by way of quality of life and basic security,” said Wortherspoon. “It really unlocks enormous economic potential and the Sask. Party government is standing in the way and being a barrier on this front.”

Burnett said SaskTel is being affected by supply chain issues and to keep up to date, they have had to order fibre lines up to 24 months in advance.