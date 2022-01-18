SaskTel Tankard relocated to Whitewood amid Omicron surge
CURLSASK has announced the relocation of the 2022 SaskTel Tankard to Whitewood, Sask.
The event was originally scheduled for the Cooperators Centre in Regina and is being moved to the smaller centre due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns amid the Omicron surge.
BREAKING NEWS: 2022 @SaskTel_Tankard Relocated to Whitewood, Sask.
The on-going COVID-19 pandemic has forced CURLSASK to change host locations for the upcoming @SaskTel Tankard Men’s Provincial Championship, it was announced today.
More details ➡️ https://t.co/3c52DIYojO pic.twitter.com/xjhxxwoTEQ
“Curling has a long-standing tradition of teams winning their way to represent their province or territory at Nationals,” said CURLSASK Executive Director Ashley Howard in a release. “The CURLSASK team continues to do everything in our power to preserve the integrity of the championship and determine our Team Saskatchewan Brier representatives safely on the ice, despite the relentless challenges of the pandemic.”
The event, which determines who will represent Saskatchewan at the 2022 Brier in Lethbridge, Alta. will be held Feb. 9-13.
The Tankard was last played in Whitewood in 2019.
