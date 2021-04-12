SaskTel will waive domestic data overage charges until June 30

SaskTel announced Monday it will waive overage charges until the end of June to assist those learning or working online as a result of COVID-19.

"With the added increase in COVID-19 variants in the province and the return to online learning, our government understands the importance of staying connected during these trying times," Minister Responsible for SaskTel Don Morgan said.

"It has been a stressful year and waiving data overages will alleviate the worry of data usage for SaskTel customers until the end of the school year."

Domestic data overage will be waived for business or consumer customers on postpaid wireless, noSTRINGSPrepaid, wireless plans or SaskTel fusion Internet plans.