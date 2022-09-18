Saturday Night Fright Feature concludes new horror inspired convention at Sudbury Indie Cinema

The first annual Sudbury Indie Creature Kon, SICK for short took over Greater Sudbury Friday and Saturday.

Sudbury Indie Cinema hosted this horror inspired convention.

The two-day event, running Sept. 16-17, featured vendors, artists, a cosplay contest, panels and interviews with horror movies and game insiders along with a video game tournament on the big screen hosted by Northern Gaming Events.Organizers say the north has an interest in horror, sci-fi and all things nerd and that the indie cimena is the perfect place to showcase it.

"We were looking to have something that was an extravagant horror event because, I myself am in film making and I love horror movies, and we thought what a perfect venue this was. So having an independent theatre we're able to throw on events like this. I really click with the community and give them what they're looking for and horror and sci-fi and all things nerd was what everybody wanted so we decided that's what we were going to go with," Douglas Ewen, one of the SICK organizers, told CTV News.

SICK wrapped up with a Saturday Night Fright Feature.

Organizers say they are hoping to make this an annual event for years to come.

More information on SICK can be found on their Facebook page.