Saturday's shooting in Timmins under investigation

A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries from gunshots at a Timmins area residence on Saturday.

The Timmins Police Service said, in a news release Sunday, that it is continuing to investigate the incident that occurred at a home on Cedar Street North near Sixth Avenue on July 1.

The investigation centers on an altercation that occurred in the early afternoon at the residence between two male suspects and the 20-year-old victim.

“The altercation escalated quickly to the point where the victim sustained a number of gunshot wounds while trying to evade the suspects,” said police.

Neighbours in the area told CTV News on Canada Day that they hear two shots around noon.

Timmins police said they responded to the call for service, immediately taking physical control of the scene and searching for the two suspects.

Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTV News Sunday that the two suspects fled on foot.

“There was a search that was undertaken by the Timmins police, with the assistance of the OPP’s canine unit,” Depatie said, in an interview at the scene.

“The investigation, now, is focused on locating the suspects involved and determining the true nature of this event.”

Several police and paramedic vehicles were visible at the scene Saturday afternoon.

A significant section of the immediate area was cordoned off in the interests of public safety," said police.

"But these restrictions have since been lifted."

Neighbours also said they have noticed suspicious activity at the home previously, including the presence of police.

Police officials would not directly confirm any prior issues at that home.

“The true nature of the residence and any previous police activity is something that could be part of a larger investigation,” said Depatie.

"The male victim was transported to hospital where he continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries," reads the release.

The full extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Timmins police at 705-264-1201 or contact Crime Stoppers.

- With files from CTV News video journalist Sergio Arangio