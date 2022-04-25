Saturday's standoff in New Sudbury ended safely: police
Greater Sudbury Police Service has provided new information about an eight-hour standoff on the weekend in a New Sudbury residential neighbourhood.
Officers were called to a home on Springdale Crescent, off Lansing Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Saturday after a household member was reported displaying erratic and violent behaviour, police told CTV News in an email.
"When police arrived on scene, the man began barricading himself in his bedroom and indicated that he had a gun. Officers then heard sounds of a gun racking," police said.
"Officers set up containment of the area. Our tactical unit was called in and began communications with the man. After several attempts to communicate with the man, members of our tactical unit conducted a forced entry into the residence and located the man barricaded in his room."
Just before 2 a.m., the 34-year-old man was safely apprehended under the Mental Health and taken to hospital.
No charges have been laid and no one was injured in the incident.
