Today's sunrise in Edmonton is at 7:43 AM and the sunset is at 7:43 PM.

That makes today (March 17th) the day with equal parts day and night.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that was actually going to happen on the Equinox.

The Vernal Equinox is this Saturday, March 20th and most people assume that's the date with a perfect 12/12 breakdown of daylight and darkness.

However, it's not.

The midpoint of the sun will be directly over the equator at 3:37 AM Saturday.

That's the Vernal Equinox, the official start of Spring.

The date for Edmonton's 12hrs of daylight & darkness is always a few days BEFORE the Vernal Equinox and a few days AFTER the Autumnal Equinox.

Here's why:

We're measuring three different points on the sun.

1 - Sunrise is the first sliver of sun on the horizon.

2 - Sunset is the last sliver.

3 - The Equinox is the middle of the sun.

If the sun was a pinpoint, those different measuring points wouldn't matter much.

But, the sun is a rather large ball and there's a couple minutes of difference between those measuring points which throws things off.

There's also the fact that the atmosphere bends light and THAT also messes with the timing.

All of that combines to give us our 12 hours of daylight & darkness today, instead of on the actual Equinox this Saturday.