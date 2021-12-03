Saturday snow: 2 to 4 cm possible in Calgary

After using the words "Model disparity" before (the weather math was battling it out) - it looks like the position of this low builds is settled. It pushes east, and the northern face blows in still, and now the numbers have a more solid foundation: Calgary slides in at 2-4 centimetres, with a slightly odd dynamic; we may see the same Saturday morning snow as southern Alberta, but there's a chance we dodge it entirely, and go with snow that accompanies a strong north wind Saturday evening/Sunday morning.

Along the Montana border tomorrow morning, we could see some communities hit 10-15 cm; Lethbridge and Medicine Hat fall in between 7-10 cm, and most models show this dropping off north of Airdrie, for those journeying up the QE2 tomorrow.

Across southern Alberta, sustained wind from this event could push to the 20 or 30 km/h range, which means visiblity will not be spectacular.

And then, it’s gone.

By the daylight hours on Sunday, a good dose of sunshine is expected with a small shot at morning flurries, but our conditions aren’t favourable for that sun to bring in a ton of warmth. It's the conditions that set up with an arctic high… the jet sags southward, which allows for a lot of chilly, northern air to settle in. Monday isn’t looking to rewrite that history, either, though we could see a resurgence of westerly wind (and a return to seasonal) by Tuesday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight:

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Tomorrow:

Mainly cloudy with a chance of late-morning and afternoon snow showers

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: chance of snow showers (totaling 2-4 cm w/ the day's event), low -10 C

Sunday:

Snow and cloud clear, then mainly sunny

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: clear, low -13 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: clear, low -13 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low -6 C

Send us your weather pics! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!