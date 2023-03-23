Saturday storm to bring freezing rain, strong winds to Toronto

Spring arrived in Toronto earlier this week, but it appears Mother Nature did not get the memo.

A special weather statement has been issued for the city and the rest of southern Ontario ahead of another storm on Saturday that could bring freezing rain and strong winds.

“The active weather pattern of late continues this weekend, with the arrival of another storm system. Precipitation will likely begin as a period of freezing rain or a brief period of snow followed by a rapid transition to a period of freezing rain,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

Freezing rain will transition to showers or rain in the afternoon. Environment Canada said a few millimetres of ice accretion will be possible, especially over the higher terrain of the Dundalk Highlands.

The storm is also expected to bring strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h that could result in local power outages.

“There remains uncertainty as to the exact location and timing of any freezing rain and the duration and location of the strongest winds. People are advised to monitor future forecasts for additional details,” Environment Canada said.

Before storm clouds move in this weekend, Toronto will see sunny conditions on Friday, with a high of 7 C.

On Saturday, the high will be 5 C. For Sunday, it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 5 C.