Sauble Beach land claim closing arguments set for this week
The closing arguments in a decades-long struggle over the ownership of Sauble Beach will come to an end this week.
Final arguments are being presented in a Toronto courtroom over who owns the two-and-a-half kilometres of Sauble Beach shoreline, stretching north of Sauble Beach’s Main Street.
The Saugeen First Nation says an 1857 treaty rightfully names them as the owners of the stretch of sand, while the Town of South Bruce Peninsula disputes that claim, saying they own it.
It’s a lucrative piece of property, bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars in tourist parking revenue each summer.
A 2014 mediated settlement would have given ownership of the disputed land to the Saugeen First Nation, but the Town of South Bruce Peninsula voted against the settlement, forcing a trial, which started in November 2021.
Final arguments wrap up this week, but a decision is months, possibly years away.
-
25 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, outbreak at University HospitalThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 25 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no new deaths.
-
'I didn't know what else I could do': Parents still struggling to find baby formulaAn Elmira mother says her baby has an allergy to certain kinds of formula and finding the right brand has been difficult amid the shortage.
-
Early morning attack leaves man with life threatening injuries: Regina policeThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for any information regarding an early morning attack that left a Regina man with life threatening injuries.
-
Rattlesnake rescued by B.C. road crewsCrews working to rebuild B.C.'s Highway 8 encountered a relatively rare rattlesnake Monday.
-
B.C. Liberals slam NDP plan for new $789M Royal B.C. MuseumThe B.C. Liberal party is criticizing the NDP government's plans to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum at a cost of $789 million.
-
Historical sex offence charge for Seaforth golf proCameron Doig of Seaforth, Ont. is facing more sexual offence charges. The 63-year-old golf pro has been charged with one count of indecent assault on a female and police say this charge is “historical” in nature.
-
Potato chip processing plant to open near Airdrie, Alta.A new, state-of-the-art potato chip processing plant is set to begin operation near Airdrie, aimed at taking advantage of high quality tubers produced in the province.
-
-
The yin to her yang: N.B. woman does yoga with baby by her sideErica Whitman has either been doing or instructing yoga for most of her life. Now she's taking her 6-month-old daughter along for the ride.