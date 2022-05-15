Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80 per cent in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Toronto students take to the streets to protest proposed program changesFrom admission criteria to areas of specialization – it's a major overhaul of the specialized educational programs offered by the Toronto District School Board.
-
Warrant issued for shooting suspect in death of Calgary mother of 5Calgary police said in a statement issued Mondaythey have identified a second suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.