Saugeen Hospice gets million dollar boost from province

On a blustery, wintery day, a room full of engaged volunteers turned up to receive a $1.5-million dollar cheque from the provincial government to build a hospice in Walkerton — a campaign that is well on its way, financially.

“The official fundraising campaign hasn’t even started yet and over the past three years, we’ve raised $1.5 million dollars,” said Saugeen Hospice Chair, Kelly Fotheringham.

The land, donated by the Municipality of Brockton, is ready to go at the edge of the East Ridge Industrial Park, looking over Walkerton.

“We’re going to have to give it a new name, because it won’t be a business park anymore, that part, at least. That’ll be a neighbourhood. We’ve got a retirement home going near there, and three apartment buildings,” says Municipality of Brockton Mayor, Chris Peabody.

The impending arrival of the six-bed, end of life care facility will serve communities surrounding Walkerton as well as Hanover, South Bruce, West Grey and Minto.

“We have a beautiful network already in existence. Chapman House in Owen Sound, Huron Shores in Tiverton, Huron Hospice in Clinton, and Jessica’s House in Exeter. This pulls together an amazing offering of palliative care, close to home,” said Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson.

Although there’s now $3 million dollars to get Saugeen Hospice up and running, organizers said more will be needed from the community to make it a reality.

“We have to be able to afford this. It’s a medical facility and it’s going to be expensive, but we haven’t heard from one person or donor so far, who says it’s too much. They say make it happen, and we will support you,” said Saugeen Hospice Vice Chair, Ken Brown.

A community fundraising campaign will begin in earnest this fall, said Brown. If all goes well, construction on the Saugeen Hospice in Walkerton could begin in 2026-27, and the end of life facility could be operational, by late 2028.

“The public enthusiasm is there. The municipal co-operation for the whole region is there. All it’s going to come down to now is we have to go out and raise the money,” said Brown.