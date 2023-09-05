Saugeen Shores 'hardening' shoreline to protect against erosion

One of the most scenic shoreline trails and roadways in all of Ontario is getting a major facelift to try and protect it from chronic erosion.

“This is a much beloved place in our community. On a day like today, 30 degrees out, it’s a popular spot. We recognize that and we know we have to do everything we can to make sure it continues to be a place people can enjoy,” said Town of Saugeen Shores Mayor, Luke Charbonneau.

Tonnes of armour stone and rocks will be intricately placed along the side of North Shore Road this fall, and for many years to come, as Saugeen Shores tries to harden a section of their shoreline against erosion.

“It’s a project that could extend out until 2027 with several stages of construction up and down the shoreline. All told that project is going to be worth a little over $3.5 million. So, it’s a big project, it’s an expensive one, but it’s important. Money well spent,” said Charbonneau.

Erosion in September 2021 and December 2022 caused extensive damage along North Shore Road, washing out and closing sections of the beloved paved shoreline trail and sections of the actual road that is used by hundreds of homeowners and residents every day.

“It’s not the first time. In the 80s it washed out and they reconstructed it. We understand that lake levels rise and fall, and with climate change that’s probably going to be something that happens more, and to a greater extent,” said Charbonneau.

The work on this fall’s shoreline protection, which includes much more than just dumping big rocks along the water’s edge, will likely last until Christmas, Saugeen Shores’ officials said.

“It is very technical and we need very specialized constructors. We don’t have that many local contractors who can do this kind of job,” said Saugeen Shores Manager of Engineering Services, Ruhul Amin.

Charbonneau recognizes that the North Shore shoreline protection project is disruptive, expensive, and time-consuming, but if it’s done right, he hopes it’ll never have to be done again.

“It’s really imperative that we invest heavily here to ensure that we don’t see this road ever wash out again,” he said.

You can learn more about the North Shore shoreline erosion protection project by visiting Saugeen Shores’ website.