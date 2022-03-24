Saugeen Shores police arrest suspect at gunpoint after cruisers damaged
A 44-year-old man of no fixed address is facing a grocery list of charges after he allegedly rammed a Saugeen Shore police cruiser with a stolen truck and had to be arrested at gunpoint.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers were notified of a suspicious truck and trailer and began a rolling traffic stop on Bruce Road 33.
Police say after the truck came to a stop, the driver slammed on the gas and struck two cruisers.
The suspect drove into a ditch and hit a hydro pole before officers could pin down the truck and drew their guns.
The suspect began to consume drugs and ignored commands, police say. The window of the truck had to be broken to get to the driver.
One police officer suffered minor injuries to their neck and back from the collision.
The accused is facing numerous charges including cocaine possession, impaired driving and theft over $5000.
Police say the accused had arrest warrants from many police agencies across Ontario and British Columbia.
