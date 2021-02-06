The Ontario Government is providing funding to Sault Area Hospital (SAH) for mental health and addictions treatment.

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano also announced the creation of a working group aimed at addressing the local addiction issue.

Romano said that a total of $275,000 would be given to SAH for mobile withdrawal services and nurse practitioners for detox services.

"(This will) ultimately allow for a more holistic care for those impacted specifically by substance use disorders in our communities," said Lisa Case, director of mental health and addictions at SAH.

However, the funding and working group announced by Romano is not enough in the eyes of the chair of the Citizens Helping Addicts and Alcoholics get Treatment - otherwise known as CHAAT.

"I don’t think anything in that announcement yesterday is going to save any lives on the streets of Sault Ste. Marie in the near future," said Doctor Paul Hergott. "We desperately need a new residential medical withdrawal centre. What’s happening at the hospital is not adequate."

As far as the working group is concerned, Hergott said it’s time for action - not more study.

"We had the Sault area drug strategy report two years ago - which outlined everything we need. Nothing happened. And we found out the LHIN did a study 10 years ago - spent a lot of money and a year doing it, and came up with the same conclusions on what needs to be done. Nothing has happened."