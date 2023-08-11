Sault addiction support group anxiously awaiting for area addiction treatment centre to open

Addiction support group Save Our Young Adults (SOYA) is waiting on word regarding the opening of Sault Ste. Marie's residential withdrawal management facility – Northway Wellness Centre. Founder Connie Raynor-Elliott says with overdose deaths continuing to mount, the facility can't open soon enough.

"We really need those doors open, we need them open, like, two years ago," she said, adding the group still battles the stigma that often accompanies addiction.

"Come on people, it's an illness. We need people to understand that."

SOYA also operates a food bank, which depends on constant fundraising and donations. Members of the group said demand at its food bank is not slowing down.

Raynor-Elliott told CTV News the group offers support for those fighting addiction, with group sessions held twice a week. She said while her team stands ready to assist the city's most vulnerable, the work takes its toll.

"When we have a spike of losing people, or a rash of overdoses, it's exhausting," she said, repeating her call for addiction services in the city.

Meantime, Sault Area Hospital told CTV News the treatment facility is on track for a late-summer opening and that they will be releasing an update "shortly."

For more information on SOYA's activities, visit their Facebook page.