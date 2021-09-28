Sault addictions group calls for more transparency over proposed addictions facility

An addictions group in Sault Ste. Marie is calling for more transparency when it comes to a planned addictions facility in the city.

Citizens Helping Addicts & Alcoholics get Treatment (CHAAT) said it's not doubting the effort to get a residential withdrawal management centre in the city, but wants to hear more information from the province and Sault Area Hospital.

"There has been no update from either," said Paul Hergott, chairperson of CHAAT.

"I think we're entitled to know ongoing what the progress is and (it's) better to give us a heads up that it's going to be three months delayed now then suddenly announce next June that it's not going to be opening for another six months."

The 20-bed facility was announced in May, but Hergott said there's been radio silence ever since.

He said he's tried to get information by contacting the hospital himself, but has otherwise not gotten an adequate response.

"We really have asked and we continue to ask for transparency -- the community is entitled to know what resources are coming," he said.

A statement from the hospital said it is currently progressing well through Stage 2 of the business case, but that it had no further updates at this time.

Meanwhile, the province said a lease has been secured at 145 Old Garden River Rd. for the facility.

The site is expected to open in July 2022.