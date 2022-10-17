Sault adds four more flags, shows the city's expanding diversity

A sense of pride was in the air, as the flags of four countries were raised at Sault Ste. Marie's City Hall.

Citizens of Bangladesh, Jamaica, Pakistan and the Philippines each took a hand in raising their countries flag, in what was an emotional ceremony for some.

“I can not even express… I can not even express. It’s just beyond joyful. That’s how I feel right now,” said Divina Bateman, who is from the Philippines.

The flag raising is meant as a way to honour the many immigrants and cultures that make up the fabric of the city.

Originally from Jamaica, Marlene Henry has been in the Sault for nearly a decade.

She told CTV News to see her flag among dozens of others was a powerful sight.

“It is saying come, you are welcome, there is space for you; there is room for you at the economic social table.”

The last time the city added to its flag gallery was in 2016.Tausif Jashim from Bangladesh has been waiting since that time to see his flag raised, and said it has been worth the wait.

“A lot of the Bangladeshi people ask me, like 'Hey where is the flag.' So I kind of say 'Hey we don’t have a flag.' But now, guess what, I’ll be able to say ‘Hey there’s our flag!’”

The Sault has been drawing more immigrants from different countries says the city's immigration partnership coordinator, Steve Araba.

“Usually when people find a home somewhere they generally tell other people from the same communities, from where they’re coming in.”Araba, as well as Nasir Khan from Pakistan, believe that having 33 flags represented in the gallery will entice more to settle in the Sault.

“They will feel like their Pakistani flag and Pakistani community is being recognized by the city of Sault Ste. Marie. Definitely it is an attraction for them.”