Sault advocacy group opens support centre

A Sault-based addictions advocacy group has opened a new support centre, with an eye on growing its outreach to the city's most vulnerable population.

Addictions and Mental Health Advocates have opened a hub at 133 Gore St., where it hopes to fill the void left by the nearby Neighbourhood Resource Centre, which closed more than a year ago.

"We're looking to offer anything that they could possibly need. We'd like to make it like the neighbourhood resource centre was, we'd like to pull in different groups," said Donna DeSimon, founder of the group.

"We really want to bring in other community members to help out, provide access to resources throughout our community."

DeSimon will rely on her team of 30 volunteers to help out. It will double as a warming shelter in the short term and will increase the amount of supports it can offer over time.

"Community donations have helped us to launch this site," she added. "All the money has gone towards anything that we've needed here -- incidentals, tables, everything."

DeSimon said she hopes to be able to open by early February.