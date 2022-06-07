Sault agencies come together for Social Services Week
Social services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
It’s a series of events organized by the District Social Services Administration Board and involves a number of partner agencies from across Algoma.
Tuesday’s event was a pop-up cafe, where free food and refreshments were offered as staff answered questions in an effort to make people aware of the services available in the city.
Agencies such as Victim Services Algoma, Nogdawindamin, Sault Community Career Centre, John Howard Society, and others are taking part in this week’s events.
Social Services Week resumes Wednesday with an information fair at Station Mall, followed by a downtown cleanup event on Thursday.
On Friday, a family fun day will be held at the Bushplane Museum.
