Sault Airport Development Corporation celebrates 25 years

The Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation is celebrating 25 years of ownership of the local airport.

The corporation was formed in an effort to prevent its closure following the implementation of the federal government's national airports policy, which led to the privatization of Canada's airports.

The corporation officially took ownership of the airport in 1998 and continues to operate as a private not-for-profit company.

A mainstay at the airport is Sault College's aviation program and to celebrate the 25-year milestone, the corporation is announcing a scholarship program for aviation students.

"The airport development corporation is going to be providing $10,000 annually to four students in our aviation program," said David Orazietti, dean of aviation. "These bursaries will go to four students, first-year students, enrolling in Sault College's aviation program."

The Sault Airport Development Corporation will also be making donations to the Sault College Student Union Emergency Food Bank, the soup kitchen, and the 'Every Breakfast Counts' program.