Sault airport gets nearly $9M for infrastructure upgrades

Sault Ste. Marie's airport will be able to complete huge infrastructure and safety upgrades this summer with the help of a big funding boost.

The federal government announced Thursday it would be providing more than $8.9 million, which the airport said it would use to complete upgrades on its drainage, repave several taxiways and one of its runways.

According to the airport, it will also narrow the runway it is repaving and will upgrade its lighting and signage.

The Sault airport said it expects to complete work by September.