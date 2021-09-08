Sault Alzheimer Society kicks off 'Social with a Purpose' fundraiser

Sault Ste. Marie's Alzheimer Society is launching a do-it-yourself fundraiser this month.

Dubbed 'Social With a Purpose,' the event asks participants to host virtual events with loved ones, creating whatever they see fit, as a way to raise funds for the local chapter.

"You can do anything you like, you can just have a chat session, maybe you have a book club you meet with, you can have that component at the end of your book club meeting," said Bea Fioramanti, resource development coordinator with the Alzheimer Society.

Game nights, cooking lessons and other events are all encouraged by the society and will be designed solely by the hosting individual.

These can take place throughout the entire month.

"We still have to raise $400,000 annually to ensure we are providing vital supports and services for people living with dementia and their caregivers," said Terry Caporossi, executive director.

More information on the fundraiser can be found on the Alzheimer Society's website.