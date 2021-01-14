Sault Ste. Marie's Alzheimer Society is adjusting how it raises funds during the lockdown.

Typically in January - which is also Alzheimer's awareness month - the local chapter hosts its annual Walk for Alzheimer's and door-to-door fundraisers.

"We've had to change how those funds are collected now to ensure everything is safe," said Bea Fioramanti, spokesperson for the Sault Alzheimer Society. "We're encouraging people to stay home and walk where you are in your own way."

Fioramanti said that could be anything, between snowshoeing in your backyard, to walking your dog, or doing something entirely different, like baking indoors.

"We're encouraging people to send in videos of how they're participating," she said.

As for its door-to-door fundraiser, Fioramanti said it had to transition everything online.

"These funds are very critical to our services," she said. "We have to raise over $400,000 a year to keep our services going."

Crucial service

Services have become crucial for people like Alfred and Mercedes Aquilina.

The couple's lives were turned upside down following Mercedes' diagnosis of dementia and have been taking part in several programs at the organization since, particularly the Minds in Motion program.

"It's the social isolation for her that is perhaps the hardest part about this pandemic," said Alfred Aquilina. "She can't just get in the car and pickup and go when she wants to leave anymore."

Minds in Motion helps take care of both the mind and body, incorporating exercise to help people stay active. The couple said it's the interactions with others in the program they miss the most, with it now on hold due to the pandemic.

"Usually it's couples and the person who is suffering from dementia and of course the care partner," Alfred said. "We both feel that we have people there who understand us completely."

With in-person programming halted, the local Alzheimer Society has resorted to virtual or telephone checkups with those suffering from the disease, in order to ensure they're okay.

"There's such added value in the contact that the Alzheimer's society has kept," said Alfred Aquilina. "It really helps us right now, for those people to keep in contact with us."