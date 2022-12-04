Sault area festive RIDE campaign has begun

Sault police look to deter impaired driving this holiday season.

As the calendar turned to December, police in the Sault area began their annual festive ride campaign.

Police officials told CTV News the public will notice an increase in police presence on roads in the Sault and Prince Township until new years.

Officers will be looking to ensure that those behind the wheel are not under the influence.

"Well we do RIDE programs all throughout the year,” said Sgt. Ben Williams with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

“However, the Festive RIDE program is important because we're going to have more gatherings, more Christmas parties and more family events throughout the festive season and we know during that time that there may be alcohol consumption or drug consumption at these gatherings."

During last year’s month-long Festive RIDE campaign, ten roadside tests were conducted, five impaired charges were issued and two licenses were suspended by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.