Sault Area Hospital closed to visitors

Effective Nov 12, the Sault Area Hospital is closing its doors with the exception of essential caregivers due to rising positive Covid-19 case counts, officials say.

Caregivers must show proof of vaccination when entering the facility.

This hospital lists several factors in what it calls a difficult decision to close visitation:

significant community transmission of COVID-19, hospital overcapacity, and an increase of hospital COVID-19 admissions are factors that have led to this difficult decision.

Officials say there are considerations for exemptions in the following circumstances:

• Accompanying someone under 18 years of age

• Providing support for patients in labour

• End of life situations

• Trauma/critical illness

• Vulnerable individuals (e.g. cognitive impairment, significant developmental and/or intellectual disability, unable to effectively communicate, or mobility)

• Medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination

• Children under 12 will be considered for visits on an individual basis in extenuating circumstances

• Support persons for outpatients are considered essential caregivers and must be vaccinated to enter the facility

For individuals claiming exception status, officials said they must speak with the patient’s care team.

"Restricting all visitors is a necessary step to ensuring a safe environment for our health care workers, patients, visitors and community while maintaining SAH’s ability to provide patient-centred care," the hospital said in a statement.