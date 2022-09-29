Sault Area Hospital gets funding for cardiac care

Sault Area Hospital’s cardiac care unit is getting a financial boost from the province.

The hospital will begin construction on a new cardiac catheterization lab next week following a $3.4 million funding announcement from the Ministry of Health.

Hospital officials said the addition of a second cardiac cath lab would allow the hospital to complete up to 2,400 procedures annually, including angioplasty and pacemaker services.

Construction is set to begin Oct. 3 with completion expected November 2023. In the meantime, Sault Area Hospital will be actively recruiting staff for the new lab.

MPP Ross Romano, who announced the funding on behalf of the province, said the addition of a second lab means more patients can receive care closer to home.