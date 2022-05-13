Sault Area Hospital getting new MRI
Sault Area Hospital is in the process of replacing a key piece of equipment.
With the hospital’s MRI machine nearing the end of its life cycle, a new one has been ordered and officials have a plan in place to accommodate patients while the old machine is decommissioned and the new one installed.
Officials said the average lifespan of an MRI is around 10 years, and the existing machine is getting close to that age.
Franci Rogers, manager of diagnostic imaging, said her department sees about 30 patients per day in need of an MRI. Sault Area Hospital is the only place between Thunder Bay and Sudbury that has an MRI.
The hospital’s existing MRI will be decommissioned May 15, with the new one being installed shortly after.
In the meantime, the hospital will utilize a portable MRI unit until the new machine is ready to receive patients.
-
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in AlbertaPremier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
-
Chatham teen arrested for assault after family disputeChatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old Chatham male was arrested for assault after a dispute with his family.
-
Kitchener splash pads now openWarm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Dashmesh Culture Centre covers Calgary Transit fares SaturdayIn celebration of this weekend's Nagar Kirtan parade in the city's northeast, Calgary Transit will be free to ride throughout the city for a 12-hour period on Saturday,
-
Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick Court of Appeal maintains ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettesThe New Brunswick Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court decision not to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire seasonFederal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.