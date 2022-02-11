Sault Area Hospital launches digital platform for mental health services

Sault Area Hospital is launching a new digital platform for its mental health and addictions care that will allow the hospital to expand its outreach programming.

Through its partnership with SeamlessMD, patients will be able to access their medical information from the comfort of their own home, utilizing the SeamlessMD technology on their cellphones, tablets and laptops.

"We started with our surgical transitions remote care monitoring program and we have had great success, so when we had the opportunity to branch out into mental health and addictions, we certainly took advantage of that opportunity," said Dr. James Chan, director of innovation at the hospital.

"This augments the services so that people don't have to travel to the hospital or any bricks and mortar clinic and still have access to services."

The hospital is the first in North America to use the digital service for mental health remote monitoring.

It's currently live for patients to use.