Sault Area Hospital launches its strategic plan

In consultation with communities, partner organizations, patients and families, staff, physicians, and volunteers, the Sault Area Hospital is laying the groundwork for the next three years in servicing the community, the hospital said in a release Friday.

“What we heard has reinforced the importance of the vital work we do,” said board chair Sharon Kirkpatrick of the Sault Area Hospital.

In releasing the plan, the hospital said there are two key strategic directions and one to reinforce the solid foundation that will help support the organization into the future.

The first strategic direction focuses on compassionate person-centred care.

“Compassion, listening, and ensuring our patients, their families, and caregivers are at the centre of the care team is of the utmost importance,” Kirkpatrick said.

“SAH will also focus on improving diversity, access, and inclusion, and providing health care equity. As part of this work, we will move forward with a primary focus on Indigenous health care.”

And, the hospital said it will continue collaborating with its partners to work toward a stronger and more integrated health system.

The second strategic direction focuses on fostering a healthy and supportive organization for staff, physicians, and volunteers.

“By ensuring that our staff, physicians, learners, and volunteers are happy, healthy, well and safe at work, empowered and supported to do their best work, they will be able to provide the best care to our patients, their families, and caregivers,” said president and chief executive officer for the hospital, Ila Watson.

The hospital said it will continue to strengthen operations, ensuring a strong foundation.

“We will continue to focus on providing excellent, high-quality care, which includes exploring innovative and digital solutions to enhance the care we already provide,” Watson said.

“Our organization will seek opportunities to expand our research activity to help advance health care for our community.”

In an ever-changing environment, the hospital said it will maintain financial stability to ensure continued health care excellence into the future.

“We were inspired by the feedback and input that our communities and partners provided us. That input helps us plan for our future to ensure healthy communities across the Algoma District,” said Watson.