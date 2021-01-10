The president and chief executive officer of the Sault Area Hospital (SAH) has returned from a trip to British Columbia, with the support of the board chair, the hospital announced Sunday.

According to a news release sent out Sunday evening, Wendy Hansson took the trip to visit immediate family and to attend "prearranged medical appointments."

"Ms. Hansson followed public health guidelines and mitigated risk by isolating with her immediate household and is following post-travel self-isolation," the hospital said.

Hansson reportedly lives alone in Sault Ste. Marie. With that in mind, the trip was with made in consultation with and with the support of SAH's board chair.

The hospital said that it made arrangements ahead of the trip for Hansson to return to Sault Ste. Marie should she have been required immediately.

The news of the trip comes after several politicians across the country sparked outrage by taking vacations over the Christmas break, something that is against the advice of public health professionals.

The hospital said that it would not be commenting further on the matter.