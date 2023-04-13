Sault Area Hospital received Using Blood Wisely designation

The Sault Area Hospital (SAH) has been recognized for its efforts to reduce inappropriate blood transfusions.

Choosing Wisely Canada, a national group, has designated the Sault Ste. Marie facility as a “using blood wisely” hospital.

SAH has been working to implement the standards of the national organization since 2014 and has implemented their improved screening methods for blood transfusions for the last five years.

Hospital officials told CTV News that transfusions can increase the length of stay for patients and there are risks of reactions.

“In the past before we started doing this it was almost automatic that you would transfuse 2 units at a time,” said Barb Silveri, a Senior Lab Technologist with SAH.

“(Since) the implementation of ‘choosing wisely’ it was reduced to 1 unit, check their blood count and proceed with another unit if it was required.”

SAH is the only one in northeastern Ontario with the “using blood wisely” designation.