Sault Area Hospital receives $2.47M in pandemic funding

The province is giving Sault Area Hospital $2,477,247 to offset costs and lost revenue related to COVID-19, and to support patient care.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had tremendous impacts on so many sectors and our healthcare sector is certainly the hardest hit,” Sault MPP Ross Romano said in a news release Wednesday.

“I am incredibly grateful for all the hard work of our frontline health care workers. Our government is committed to supporting this sector and I know these dollars will help our hospital to recover and emerge from these difficult times.”

The funding is part of the province’s overall spending of more than $1.2 billion to help hospitals recover from financial pressures created and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ontario’s hospitals have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and our government is using every tool at our disposal to ensure that they are supported,” Christine Elliott, deputy premier and Minister of Health, said in the release.

“This funding will help ease the financial pressure on hospitals so that they can continue to provide high-quality care and ensure our healthcare system is prepared to respond to any scenario.”