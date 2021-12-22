Sault Area Hospital using antibodies to treat COVID-19

Sault Area Hospital is offering a new treatment option for local COVID-19 cases.

The treatment, which involves the use of COVID-19 antibodies, is aimed at those at high risk of severe illness, which hospital officials hope will prevent lengthy hospital stays.

The procedure is called Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, and officials at the hospital said it works by preventing the COVID-19 virus from entering and infecting healthy cells.

Dr. Lucas Castellani, medical director of infection prevention and control, said studies show the treatment to be highly effective in most cases.

However, Castellani said many monoclonal antibodies have shown little to no effect against the Omicron variant. But he adds one such antibody treatment, Sotrovimab, has been shown to be effective against Omicron.

He said the treatment takes a few hours and is recommended for COVID-19 patients with chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, cancer or those who are immunocompromised. Patients have to be referred by their doctor or by Algoma Public Health.