Sault Area Hospital using antibodies to treat COVID-19
Sault Area Hospital is offering a new treatment option for local COVID-19 cases.
The treatment, which involves the use of COVID-19 antibodies, is aimed at those at high risk of severe illness, which hospital officials hope will prevent lengthy hospital stays.
The procedure is called Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, and officials at the hospital said it works by preventing the COVID-19 virus from entering and infecting healthy cells.
Dr. Lucas Castellani, medical director of infection prevention and control, said studies show the treatment to be highly effective in most cases.
However, Castellani said many monoclonal antibodies have shown little to no effect against the Omicron variant. But he adds one such antibody treatment, Sotrovimab, has been shown to be effective against Omicron.
He said the treatment takes a few hours and is recommended for COVID-19 patients with chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, cancer or those who are immunocompromised. Patients have to be referred by their doctor or by Algoma Public Health.
-
-
Manitoulin Island photographer wins national competitionManitoulin Island photographer Peter Baumgarten was recently named winner in the epic landscape category of the Canadian Geographic 2021 Canadian Photos of the Year competition.
-
Victoria Filipino community raising funds for people affected by Philippines typhoonThe Victoria Filipino community is stepping up to help after a typhoon struck the Philippines last week.
-
Salvation Army to provide emergency shelter spaces in response to winter weatherWith the threat of snow and below-zero temperatures in the Greater Victoria forecast, the Salvation Army is getting ready by providing a warm place to sleep for people living on the streets.
-
Dog owner recounts harrowing moments when his husky charged at a cougar in SaanichJarrod Lucoe captured the moment on cellphone video: His three-year-old husky Miika charging at a cougar just outside the front door of their family home in Saanich.
-
Spin studio in North Bay temporarily closes due to concerns about COVID-19Although the government hasn’t issued a lockdown, Revolve Cycle has shut its doors temporarily to ensure safety of clients
-
New restrictions to change Alberta events, hospitality industryAlberta has once again announced new rules and restrictions to slow the spread of the virus and although some changes may seem minor, some businesses are expected a major impact.
-
Second dose appointments now available for Manitoba childrenAppointments for Manitoba children looking to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can now be booked.
-
'They're really hitting the hardest hit industries during the pandemic': Businesses reeling, calling for evidence to support closuresSweeping new public health restrictions are about to come into effect as B.C. faces record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers, but some in affected industries question the evidence for the closure rules.