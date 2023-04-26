Sault-area MPP moving on after expulsion from NDP caucus

After he was booted from the NDP caucus, Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha says he is moving on to represent constituents as an independent.

Mantha, an MPP for 12 years, was removed from caucus nearly a month ago while being investigated for workplace misconduct.

Now, he sits at Queen’s Park as an independent.

“I can’t talk about the investigation during the independent investigation,” Mantha said.

“I’m continuing to cooperate with it. However I’ve chosen to accept my responsibility and I’ve moved on.”

Following Mantha’s ouster, NDP Leader Marit Stiles has kept a tight lip about the investigation, offering only this statement:

“In order to protect the privacy of the complainant and allow the investigation to run its course, I cannot share further details at this time. I take my responsibility to create a safe workplace seriously.”

Mantha had been on leave prior to the expulsion from his party.

He said it was best to return to legislative assembly to represent his constituents, despite being investigated.

“My opportunities for statements, my opportunities to speak, my opportunities to present private members bills have not changed in any way, shape, or form,” Mantha said.

“Those are available to all MPPs and I see no difference at this point in time.”

Mantha has rehired some of his staff and said he wants constituents to know that his office numbers remain the same. His new email address for the MPP and his office can be found on the Ontario Legislative Assembly website.

Mantha said he doesn’t know at this point if he will run for re-election in 2026.

“I’ll soon be registering with elections Ontario as an independent member,” he said.

“The purpose why I need to do that is I need to form a new riding association, also prepare myself with fundraising.”

Mantha said he doesn’t know about the process of the investigation, or when it will conclude.