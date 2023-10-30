Sault-area victim shot in the arm, suspect charged with attempted murder

A victim of domestic violence was shot in the arm Sunday evening near Sault Ste. Marie.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 4:45 p.m. to respond to a weapons call in Herrick Township.

“Police arrived a short time later and located the victim at a neighbour's home,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Sault Ste Marie paramedic services then transported the victim to local hospital in Sault Ste Marie with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police began communicating with the accused and emerged from the residence at 9:25 p.m. after agreeing to surrender to police.

The 61-year-old from Herrick Township was charged with attempted murder with a firearm, uttering threats and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The accused is to appear Monday before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie.

The investigation is continuing, police said.