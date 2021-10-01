Sault artist featured in international publication

What started out as a hobby for a Sault Ste. Marie artist has landed her in the pages of the British edition of Vogue Magazine.

Hanna Ellis began taking self portraits when she was a teenager, using just her phone.

Ellis said she has never taken a photography course and only recently purchased her first professional camera.

"Just sort of developed out of a love of portraiture and old Hollywood photography, that sort of thing, and fashion, too," she said. "It just kind of snowballed, I guess, into what it is now."

Ellis said it's a long process to take the perfect self portrait, and she likens her photographic process to making music.

"My process is almost like free jazz," she said. "I start with one thing and then add elements, and take elements away. It's definitely a slow thing. To take one picture, I'll probably take 40 (or) until I get it exactly the way I want it."

Ellis' love of art has landed her a job at the Art Gallery of Algoma. Director and curator Jasmina Jovanovic said Ellis' recognition is well deserved.

"She's very, very talented, so we are lucky to have her," said Jovanovic. "I'm very proud of her. That's a wonderful recognition for her and well deserved.

Ellis said the issue of British Vogue featuring her portrait is available in the U.K. now, and will likely appear on northern Ontario magazine racks come winter.

"I never thought that I'd actually be getting a job out of this or getting paid to do what I do, but, I can't complain," said Ellis with a laugh.