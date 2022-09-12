Sault assault suspect hit victim with fist, rake

A 59-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching and hitting the victim with the handle of a rake and then trying to break into their apartment, Sault police say.

Officers were called to a multi-unit residence in the 300-block of Wellington Street East in Sault Ste. Marie around 11:45 p.m. Saturday about an attempted break-in.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but officers found a man matching the description given a couple of blocks over on Grace Street.

He is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and forcible entry.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.