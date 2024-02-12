Sault author hosts reading with famous Canadian musician

One of Canada's most celebrated musicians now has a tie to Sault Ste. Marie.

The famed folk singer is the subject of a recently released book by Sault author Mark Dunn, 'You Get Bigger as You Grow: Bruce Cockburn's Influence and Evolution.'

Over the weekend, they spoke together to a room of fans at a special event in the north.

A musician himself, Dunn hosted a reading of his book to fellow lovers of the Canadian folk superstar.

He said he had been trying to write about the transformative power of music, but the story eventually became a book about Cockburn -- a man he said he views as an icon who greatly impacted music and song writing.

"He's a trailblazer," Dunn said.

"He opens up doorways to allow people to write about more than just parties and dancing."

It took seven years of interviewing fellow artists and activists to complete the book.

"I kind of designed it as a beginner's guide, sort of walking this line between people who are interested and know nothing of Bruce Cockburn's music and still wanting to honour people who have been with him since the beginning," the author said.

After reading passages from his book, he turned the spotlight over to Cockburn who fielded questions on a range of topics from war to aliens and, of course, his music.

One of the questions Cockburn was asked was how he treads the line between propaganda and art when writing songs about social issues.

"The trick is to be truthful and speak from your own experience, as you've understood it," he said.

An opportunity to pick Cockburn's brain was relished by many who grew up with his music.

"It was lovely to have such an intimate experience where there were very few of us and it wasn't a stadium of 20,000," said fan Elizabeth Creith.

Cockburn said he was honoured and struck to have Dunn write about his impact on music.