Sault bar finds unique way to support local hockey star who made world junior team

The Canadian World Junior Hockey team has two northern Ontario representatives in Corbeil's Benjamin Gaudeau and the Sault's Jack Matier.

The latter is receiving some unique support back home.

In honour of Matier making the world junior squad, local bar The Esquire Club is selling beer with his face on the bottle.

“Having a name on a beer, the beer always tastes better,” said co-owner Matt Patreau, who has a history with the family.

Patreau said he thought it'd be a fun way to drum up support for the hometown boy.

“Growing up with the Matiers for a number of years, seeing their son make it to that level, we wanted definitely to promote it,” he said.

Matier's dad, Mark, said he loved the idea.

“Nothings more Canadian than beer and hockey," Mark Matier said.

And the continued support from Patreau means a lot.

“They’ve supported Jack throughout his career,” he said.

“Draft parties, OHL, NHL, you name it, they’ve been there to support us.”

The success of the 19-year old means Holiday plans for the whole family are changing, as both of Jack's parents and his older brother will travel to Halifax to watch him play.

“Traditionally we sit down and watch all the world juniors, so it’s a little surreal right now thinking that Jack will be a part of that,” he said.

News of the Molson Canadian wrapped bottles has made its way to the Maritimes, where the Canadian squad prepares to defend its gold medal on home ice.

“The team was actually joking about it,” Jack said.

“So they’re well aware of the support here in Sault Ste. Marie.”

And if the support isn't enough, Patreau said the young defender may also get a new nickname out of the deal.

“I’m sure he’s ‘the beer guy’ and I’m sure he’s proud to be it.”