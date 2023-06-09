Sault-based publisher launches first book

A new publishing company in Sault Ste. Marie is hoping its first book takes flight.

Family Fun Day at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre served the backdrop for Bushplane Stories' launch of its first work, titled, ‘Bailey the Bushplane.’

"Bailey is a cheeky little bushplane with a bit of an insecure, inferiority complex," said author Richard Jones.

"Gets grounded one day, doesn't like it, goes against the rules, gets up into the air, gets into trouble (and) needs to be rescued by Bailey's friends."

Jones said he got the idea for Bailey the Bushplane during one of his frequent visits to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre.

"I started to see the planes as characters and I just started to create some stories," he said.

The book launch featured a reading of the story by local artist Amy Williams, who also illustrated the book.

"I read the stories and I thought they were quite good and sweet and charming and a lot of potential," said Williams.

"So, I thought this is something I'd like to get involved in. And so, last summer I began the illustrations and here we are."

As Williams pondered what Bailey and friends would look like, she spent a great deal of time at the Bushplane Heritage Centre looking for inspiration.

"It's a bit different than just illustrating people or animals," she said.

"I kind of wanted to get accuracy, but in an illustrative, cartoonish kind of way."

Jones and Williams said interest in the book has been strong so far, and they're hoping the adventures of Bailey the Bushplane will be the first in a series of children's books.

The book is available for purchase at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, the Sault Ste. Marie Museum, Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site and the Ontario Travel Information Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

Some books will also be donated to Social Services for use at local daycare centres.