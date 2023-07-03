Sault-based scientists developing wildfire satellite system

Research scientists at the Great Lakes Forestry Centre in Sault Ste. Marie are among those working on a means to better detect and manager wildfires. The WildFireSat mission is an entirely Canadian initiative, which will use satellites to track wildfires across the country.

"We're really looking to provide fire intelligence to fire managers to give them better information about the fires and the landscape that should help them better plan and manage evacuations," said Mark De Jong, a research scientist based at centre.

"It'll help us better track and model smoke."

De Jong said getting up-to-the-minute information on wildfires is extremely important for fire managers, adding the WildFireSat system will get information to fire managers within 30 minutes. He went on to tell CTV News that the use of satellites will reduce the need to use aircraft to survey wildfires.

The Canadian Space Agency, Natural Resources Canada, and Environment and Climate Change Canada are among the agencies collaborating on the WildFireSat mission, which is set to launch in 2029.