Sault beer drinkers take in a weekend festival

After a hiatus of nearly three years due to the pandemic, the Sault Ste. Marie Festival of Beer returned Saturday.

Craft brewers from across Ontario converged at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre to sample and engage with thirsty customers. This comes as the craft beer scene in Ontario continues to expand with new brewers and products.

"It’s definitely taking off and it’s great to see, especially up here in the north," said Blake Winter, head brewer at Northern Superior Brewing.

"It’s great to see all these new vendors out this year, and some familiar faces as well."

Kayla Wallace, representing Sleeping Giant Brewing from Thunder Bay, said the craft products are winning over beer drinkers.

"I do think generationally, we’re definitely hitting the niche market," said Wallace.

"I think in Thunder Bay right now, we have four local breweries, so it’s really awesome to be a part of that."

"To get out there and see people and see people smiling and trying beers is a huge part," said Jonathan St-Pierre of Full Beard Brewing in Timmins.

"And I think the craft scene, if not increasing by a certain percentage, it’s doing well."

Brewers taking part in the festival said the north, in particular, is seeing a surge in the popularity of craft beers. They credit community support for their success, as well as the restaurant and bar owners who are selling local brews to their customers.