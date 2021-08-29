Sault bikers return to ride for autism

Over 100 Sault area motorcyclists were able to meet up and ride for a good cause this weekend.

After the COVID-19 lockdown suspended 2020's event, the Algoma Ride for Autism was able to go off without a hitch Saturday at Strathclair Park.

"It's great to be back, I'm not sure I've seen this many new faces before," said Jaime Boston, Algoma Ride for Autism Founder.

In previous years, the Boston said the ride would include support from businesses or prizes, as part of its fundraising efforts.

"We didn't want to do that this year because of how difficult everyone has had it with the pandemic," he said. "It's strictly by donation this year and to be honest with you, whether we had an actual cost or not, the generosity of the riders is second to none."

The ride also included a brief ceremony at the park's fallen riders memorial monument, honouring bikers who've lost their lives in collisions.

An event for fallen riders is usually held in May, but was also put on hold due to the pandemic.

"Coming here, we have one place instead of going to 20 different graveyards or other places," said Roger Wing, organizer for the memorial. "it's important to honour these people, let others know we're out there."

Jamie Boston added he wanted to include the memorial, because of the first event's cancellation.