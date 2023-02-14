Sault boy makes valentines for long-term care home residents

A seven-year-old Sault Ste. Marie boy is spreading the love this Valentine's Day with handmade valentines for the residents of Extendicare Maple View.

Kolten Bye coordinated with his grandma Colleen, who works there, to ensure residents received the valentines he dropped off on his way to school Tuesday morning.

He also made a painting to be displayed in the long-term care home's main lobby along with the other Valentine's Day decorations.

It is his second painting he made for the care home. He made the first one when the COVID-19 pandemic started and it said 'Thank You.'

He is working on a third painting, as well.

Kolten's mom, Chelsea Olar, told CTV News in an email he gave out nearly 60 valentines including some foam hearts and some scratch art that residents can make themselves.

Olar said Colleen sent her a text saying the residents loved the valentines.

"A small act of kindness can go a long way," she said.

